Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 104,060 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 2.39% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

