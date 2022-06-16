Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

VEEV traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.73. 20,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.86. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.28.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.