Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CFO Acquires $68,000.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,297.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VERA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 39,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $37.11.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
