Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Cowen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.61.
VRTX stock opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.