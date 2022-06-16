Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Cowen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.61.

VRTX stock opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

