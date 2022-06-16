ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.70

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 60269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,890,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,091,000 after buying an additional 104,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.