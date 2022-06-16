Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

VIAV opened at $13.75 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

