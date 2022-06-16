Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -458.33 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

