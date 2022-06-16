VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 34,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000.

VICI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 529,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,776. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

