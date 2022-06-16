Victoria plc (LON:VCP) Insider Acquires £945.98 in Stock

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers bought 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £945.98 ($1,148.17).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Philippe Hamers bought 1,082 shares of Victoria stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £6,448.72 ($7,827.07).

LON VCP opened at GBX 476 ($5.78) on Thursday. Victoria plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 415 ($5.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,220 ($14.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 853.40. The stock has a market cap of £555.62 million and a P/E ratio of 158.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.54) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

