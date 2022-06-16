Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director James B. Hawkes Purchases 20,000 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

