Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.87

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Victrex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.