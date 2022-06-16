Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.45 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.