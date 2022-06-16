VIDY (VIDY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,613.00

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $78,613.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,335.08 or 1.00031937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00114119 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.