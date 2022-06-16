VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Hits $416,863.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.99 million and $416,863.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,164.02 or 0.59569038 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00439755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00085709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,416.46 or 0.99982534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002351 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

