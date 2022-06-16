VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,024,229 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63,935.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 534,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

