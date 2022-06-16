Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,767 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded down $8.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,149. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

