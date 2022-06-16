Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,067,506.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 16,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,929. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

