Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 190,523 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,967. The company has a market cap of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

