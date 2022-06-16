Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 58,445 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LXU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,860. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

