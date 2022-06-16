Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,542,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 132,712 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

LMAO stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Thursday. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,579. LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

