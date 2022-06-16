Walleye Capital LLC Sells 33,907 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,907 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dutch Bros worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,125 shares of company stock worth $6,202,519.

BROS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 39,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

