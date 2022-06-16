Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $449.00 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.71 and its 200-day moving average is $562.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $678.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

