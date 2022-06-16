Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,535 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.