Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $322.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

