Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.90 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average of $250.38. The firm has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

