Weik Capital Management Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.