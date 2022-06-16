Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $73.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $60.55 on Monday. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

