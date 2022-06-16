Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 642,451 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,028,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,121,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.17 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

