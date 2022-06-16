Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 89,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.