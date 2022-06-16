Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 89,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
