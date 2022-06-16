Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMC. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:WMC opened at $1.21 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.