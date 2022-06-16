Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,434 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $86,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,428. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

