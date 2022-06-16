Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $70.23 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.66% of Central Garden & Pet worth $70,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

