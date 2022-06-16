Wexford Capital LP Buys New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH opened at $250.34 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.87. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,419 shares of company stock worth $154,870,241. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.