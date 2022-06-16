Wexford Capital LP Invests $7.91 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.95% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of GSL opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $723.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

