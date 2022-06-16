Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

