Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000. Exelon makes up 0.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

