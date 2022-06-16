Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.97

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.97 and traded as high as $30.76. Weyco Group shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 91,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $280.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.