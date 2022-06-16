WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $1.36

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. WHALE has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,081.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

