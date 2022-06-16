WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 30.3% in May

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 702,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,851. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.