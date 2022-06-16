WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 4,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

