Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Critical Contrast

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Wintrust Financial 23.67% 10.95% 0.90%

89.7% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for M&F Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $113.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.86 billion 2.47 $466.15 million $7.12 11.30

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wintrust Financial pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. The company operates 173 banking facilities and 228 ATMs in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Florida. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

