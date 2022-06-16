WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 94 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

