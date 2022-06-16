WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.89 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.