Wolfe Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.60.

DOCU opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

