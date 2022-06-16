Woodcoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $27.79 million and $232,405.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00016803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,581.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.47 or 0.05317755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00542022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00068339 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.