Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $20,615.52 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $20,615.52 or 1.00165276 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and $444.96 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00031112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 270,101 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.