Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $213.54 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $213.54 or 0.01036591 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $996.50 million and $776.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,053.17 or 0.58511290 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00431541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,666,691 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

