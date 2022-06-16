Wulff Hansen & CO. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. CSX comprises approximately 2.6% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 31.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 86.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 143,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

