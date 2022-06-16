Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

WH traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

