Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.48

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
