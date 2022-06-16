Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.48

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.